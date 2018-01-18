Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain out Friday

Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings.

Parsons will remain sidelined for a ninth straight game, as he can't seem to shake some lingering soreness in his right knee. The Grizzlies have yet to provide any sort of timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis with his next shot to play coming on Saturday against the Pelicans. With James Ennis (calf) also out, look for Jarrell Martin and Dillon Brooks to pick up some extra minutes.