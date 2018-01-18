Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain out Friday
Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings.
Parsons will remain sidelined for a ninth straight game, as he can't seem to shake some lingering soreness in his right knee. The Grizzlies have yet to provide any sort of timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis with his next shot to play coming on Saturday against the Pelicans. With James Ennis (calf) also out, look for Jarrell Martin and Dillon Brooks to pick up some extra minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Sidelined again Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Friday vs. Denver•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Expected out Wednesday vs. New Orleans•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Friday vs. Washington•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...