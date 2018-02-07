Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain out Wednesday
Parsons (knee) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Soreness in his surgically repaired right knee has kept Parsons on the shelf for more than a month, and while he was able to go through a full practice earlier in the week, the Grizzlies will continue to hold him out of action. It's possible that Parsons could return prior to the All-Star break, and Sunday's matchup with Oklahoma City would make some sense, as the Grizzlies have three full days off following Wednesday's game.
