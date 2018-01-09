Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain out Wednesday

Parsons (knee) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Parsons is set to miss a fifth straight game, as he's yet to shake some lingering soreness in his right knee. The Grizzlies haven't provided any sort of timetable either, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis with his next opportunity to take the floor coming on Friday against the Nuggets. With Parsons out, look for James Ennis to continue to see an expanded role after averaging 26.3 minutes over the last four contests.