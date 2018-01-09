Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain out Wednesday
Parsons (knee) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Parsons is set to miss a fifth straight game, as he's yet to shake some lingering soreness in his right knee. The Grizzlies haven't provided any sort of timetable either, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis with his next opportunity to take the floor coming on Friday against the Nuggets. With Parsons out, look for James Ennis to continue to see an expanded role after averaging 26.3 minutes over the last four contests.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Expected out Wednesday vs. New Orleans•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Friday vs. Washington•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out vs. Kings•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start