Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain sidelined Sunday

Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Parsons will miss yet another game as he continues to battle right knee soreness, an issue that has already kept him sidelined for the previous 16 contests. He'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis until the Grizzlies provide some sort of timetable for his return.

