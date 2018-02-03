Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain sidelined Sunday
Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Parsons will miss yet another game as he continues to battle right knee soreness, an issue that has already kept him sidelined for the previous 16 contests. He'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis until the Grizzlies provide some sort of timetable for his return.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Remains out Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will not play vs. Suns•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Questionable Monday vs. Suns•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.