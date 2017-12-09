Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will rest Saturday
Parsons will be rested for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
The Grizzlies have rested Parsons periodically throughout the year to limit the strain on his surgically repaired knee. After playing 26 minutes in Friday's loss to Toronto, Parsons will take a seat Saturday, meaning the likes of Dillon Brooks, Ben McLemore and James Ennis could each pick up increased minutes.
