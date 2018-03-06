Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will start Monday
Parsons will start Monday against the Spurs, Eric Hasseltine of the Grizzlies Radio Network reports.
Parsons has missed 25 of the past 27 games, but will move into the starting lineup as the Grizzlies are dealing with a number of injuries at the wing. With Parsons missing so much time this season, he'll likely face a minutes restriction. In his two games since the end of December, Parsons is averaging just 12.5 minutes, but should see more Monday.
