Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will start Wednesday
Parsons, with Tyreke Evans (hip) ruled out, will start at small forward during Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Though Parsons will start, it seems unlikely he sees a huge bump in workload, as he has yet to play more than 26 minutes in a game this season while the team continues to make his health a priority. Over his past four appearances, he's averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
