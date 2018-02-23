Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Friday
Parsons (Illness) will not play during Friday's contest against the Cavaliers.
Parsons was not a participant in Thursday's practice and, apparently, his condition is serious enough to keep him out of Friday's contest. As a result, Dillon Brooks could see increased run.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plays 12 minutes in Wednesday's return•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plans to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Questionable Wednesday vs. Thunder•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Sunday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...