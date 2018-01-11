Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Friday vs. Denver
Parsons (knee) will be sidelined for Friday's contest against the Nuggets, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Parsons continues to battle knee soreness, which will keep him out for a sixth straight contest. The good news is that there is reportedly no structural damage and the soreness and swelling are down. With Parsons out, James Ennis should continue to see extended run.
