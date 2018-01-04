Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Friday vs. Washington
Parsons (knee) will be sidelined for Friday's matchup against the Wizards.
Parsons will miss his fourth straight game Friday as he continues to deal with a knee injury. In his stead, Dillon Brooks, James Ennis, as well as other forwards on the roster are candidates to see extra run.
