Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Friday vs. Washington

Parsons (knee) will be sidelined for Friday's matchup against the Wizards.

Parsons will miss his fourth straight game Friday as he continues to deal with a knee injury. In his stead, Dillon Brooks, James Ennis, as well as other forwards on the roster are candidates to see extra run.

