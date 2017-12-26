Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Tuesday
Parsons will sit for rest during the first half of a back-to-back set Tuesday against the Suns.
The Grizzlies continue to manage Parsons workload, as he played just 34 games last season while nursing a knee injury. In his stead, James Ennis and Dillon Brooks are strong candidates to see extra run.
