Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Tuesday

Parsons will sit for rest during the first half of a back-to-back set Tuesday against the Suns.

The Grizzlies continue to manage Parsons workload, as he played just 34 games last season while nursing a knee injury. In his stead, James Ennis and Dillon Brooks are strong candidates to see extra run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories