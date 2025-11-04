Bassey registered three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 15 minutes during Monday's 114-106 loss to Detroit.

Bassey was brought in on a 10-day deal with Memphis already dealing with a rash of injuries, and he was able to immediately establish himself as an impactful player in the rotation. He helped the Grizzlies win the rebounding battle 49-43, and he provided numerous second-chance opportunities, with five of his 10 rebounds coming on the offensive end. He's on the radar in deep leagues.