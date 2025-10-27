The Grizzlies intend to sign Bassey to a 10-day hardship contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The 25-year-old center will join the Grizzlies to provide short-term frontcourt depth with Zach Edey (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (knee) sidelined. Bassey appeared in a career-high 36 regular-season games (one start) with the Spurs last season, during which he averaged 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds across 10.4 minutes per contest.