Brown and the Grizzlies agreed to a deal Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Brown last saw NBA action during the 2023-24 season with the Knicks, and he's unlikely to open the new season with a meaningful role for Memphis. After spending most of last year in the G League, the 28-year-old swingman will be a candidate to begin 2025-26 with the Memphis Hustle. Brown averaged 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 26.8 minutes per game during the G League regular season last season.