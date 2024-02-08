The Suns are trading Metu and Yuta Watanabe to the Grizzlies in a three-team deal that will send Keita Bates-Dip and Jordan to the Nets along with Royce O'Neale to the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Metu has seen inconsistent playing time for the Suns this season, averaging 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.1 minutes across 37 appearances, including five starts. However, the 26-year-old big man will likely receive increased playing time for a Memphis team that has been ravaged by injuries.