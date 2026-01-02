The Grizzlies signed Koloko to a second 10-day contract Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Grizzlies are still desperate for frontcourt depth, so this isn't a surprise. Through five appearances so far, Koloko is averaging 2.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 18.6 minutes. He started the Grizzlies' loss to the 76ers on Tuesday, playing 20 minutes after seeing 25 and 28 minutes off the bench in the prior two games, respectively.