Koloko contributed zero points (0-2 FG), three rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 139-136 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Koloko received his first start of the season, failing to score in 20 minutes. While he has played at least 20 minutes in three straight games, Koloko has by no means been an impactful player, having scored a total of eight points in that time. Jock Landale returned from a calf injury Tuesday, and could eventually supplant Koloko in the starting lineup.