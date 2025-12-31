Koloko is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the 76ers on Tuesday, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

For the final game within his 10-day contract, Koloko will enter the Grizzlies' starting lineup for the first time this season while Santi Aldama comes off the bench. Koloko has played at least 25 minutes in back-to-back games and gives the Grizzlies added size against 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid.