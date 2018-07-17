Stephens suffered a right shoulder injury in Monday's summer league contest against the Trail Blazers and is questionable to return, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Stephens took a hard fall during the first half of Monday's contest and may spend the remainder of the night on the sidelines as a result. Still, the injury doesn't appear all that serious and Stephens would be considered questionable at worst should Memphis advance in the tournament.