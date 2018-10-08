Grizzlies' D.J. Stephens: Signs two-way contract with Memphis
Stephens will sign a two-way contract with the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Stephens last played in the NBA during the 2013-14 season and has since spent time overseas. Last year, specifically, Stephens played for Le Mans Sarthe Basket of the French Jeep Elite league, where he saw action in 46 games and averaged 9.2 points and 3.7 rebounds across 21.3 minutes. He also spent time with the Grizzlies organization during the Las Vegas Summer League back in July, so the team is familiar with him. As a result, Stephens earns a two-way deal and will be able to spend up to 45 days with Memphis during the upcoming campaign. That also means that Stephens will get a ton of run in the G-League.
