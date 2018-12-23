Grizzlies' D.J. Stephens: Suffers through poor shooting day
Stephens scored eight points (3-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt) and totaled 11 rebounds along with two assists and two blocks Thursday against Wisconsin.
Stephens shot just 27.3 percent from the field in a 124-113 victory over the Herd, but he managed to be effective on the glass, finishing with 11 boards. The 28-year-old forward is averaging 8.1 points along with 5.0 rebounds and is hitting shots at a clip of 45.0 percent from the field over 10 games this year in the G League.
