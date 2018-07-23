Johnson was traded from the Magic to the Grizzlies on Thursday in exchange for Jarrell Martin and cash, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Johnson was just dealt to Orlando late last week, so he lasts only a handful of days on the roster. He'll now slot in as depth at center behind Marc Gasol, but is unlikely to see more than a handful of minutes most nights if he remains on the roster heading into the regular season. Johnson averaged just 5.2 minutes across 31 games as a rookie in Oklahoma City last season, but dominated with the team's G-League affiliate where he averaged 23.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.