Grizzlies' D'Angelo Russell: Traded to Memphis

The Wizards traded Russell, a second-round pick and a second-round pick swap to the Grizzlies on Tuesday as part of a six-team deal, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Russell picked up his $6 million player option June 19 after not appearing in a game for the Wizards following his trade from the Mavericks at the deadline. Prior to the trade, the guard wasn't a consistent member of Dallas' rotation, averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 19.0 minutes per contest across 26 appearances (three starts). Russell will look to get a fresh start in Memphis, though it remains to be seen whether he'll carve out a significant role with his new team.