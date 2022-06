Green, along with the No. 23 overall pick, was traded Thursday from the 76ers to the Grizzlies in exchange for De'Anthony Melton, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Green suffered a torn ACL in the second round of the playoffs, so it's possible, if not likely, that he'll miss all of the 2022-23 campaign. More updates about his timeline should arrive as he hits milestones in his rehab with Memphis.