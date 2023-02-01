Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's expecting Green (knee) to get some minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Green's recovery process following offseason left knee surgery has been slow, but he's nearing the end of his rehab. He's officially listed as questionable, but it appears like he's leaning more toward probable just a few hours ahead of Wednesday's 7:00 p.m. ET tip. Even if the veteran guard does suit up, he isn't expected to garner a large enough role to be fantasy relevant in standard leagues.