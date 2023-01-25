Green (knee) said during his "Inside The Green Room" podcast released Wednesday that he plans to make his season and Grizzlies debuts Feb. 1 against the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After suffering an ACL and LCL tear of his left knee last May during the 76ers' Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Heat, Green looked as though he might face an uphill battle just to make it back on the court before the 2022-23 regular season came to an end. However, Green has apparently made tremendous strides in his rehab program, and after he resumed taking part in 5-on-5 work two weeks ago, he looks like he'll be ready to get a handful of games under his belt before the All-Star break. The 35-year-old has long been a reliable role player thanks to his wing defense and outside shooting, and he was still able to make an impact in both areas during his final year in Philadelphia in 2021-22, when he averaged 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks in 21.8 minutes per game while shooting 38 percent from distance. Green should be able to settle into a consistent role on the second unit behind starting wings Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, though the three-time NBA champion could struggle to see enough playing time to gain relevance outside of deep leagues.