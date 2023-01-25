The Grizzlies assigned Green (knee) to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.

Green announced earlier Wednesday on the latest episode of his podcast that he's eyeing the Grizzlies' Feb. 1 game against the Trail Blazers for his season debut, and his assignment to the G League supports the notion that he's closing in on a return. The 35-year-old isn't expected to play in any games for the Hustle before making his season debut, but he'll likely take part in 5-on-5 work in practice with the affiliate Wednesday while the Grizzlies are in the midst of a road trip.