Green (knee) is available to make his season debut Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins said just minutes before Green, who's had a lengthy rehab following offseason left knee surgery, was cleared that the veteran guard would get some minutes Wednesday, so Green's availability doesn't come as a surprise. While the North Carolina product will make his season debut, he isn't expected to garner a large enough role to crack fantasy relevancy in standard leagues, so he can be safely left on the waivers until his role becomes clearer.