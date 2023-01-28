Green (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Pacers.

Green had previously mentioned that he planned on making his 2022-23 debut Feb. 1 against Portland but it appears he will have a shot at playing Sunday. The 35-year-old has spent the entirety of the season rehabbing a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee that was occurred in May of last year. Although Memphis may be thin on the wing Sunday with Desmond Bane (knee) doubtful and John Konchar (concussion) sidelined, even if Green is active he will almost certainly be under a strict minutes restriction.