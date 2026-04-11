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Whitehead will start Friday's game against the Jazz.

Whitehead will make his first career start due to the Grizzlies being extremely shorthanded Friday. Over four appearances this season, he has averaged 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest.

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