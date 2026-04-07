Whitehead totaled 20 points (7-15 FG, 6-12 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Monday's 142-126 loss to the Cavaliers.

The third-year forward tied his career high in made three-pointers en route to a record-setting night for the Grizzlies, who tied the NBA record for most threes in a game with 29. Whitehead has been thrust into a significant role while on a 10-day contract, averaging 30.7 minutes in his first three games for Memphis and going 10-for-29 (34.5 percent) from beyond the arc.