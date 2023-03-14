Roddy posted 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 104-88 victory over Dallas.

Don't look now but Roddy has dropped double-digit scoring in two straight games, logging at least 23 minutes in both outings. Of course, this could also be nothing more than a mirage, brought about by favorable circumstances, meaning its validity is questionable. Anyone in deep leagues should at least give Roddy a look, especially with the Grizzlies dealing with a few significant absences right now.