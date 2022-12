The Grizzlies assigned Roddy to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.

From Nov. 13 through Dec. 20, Roddy made 17 appearances with the Grizzlies and posted 7.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game. However, with Desmond Bane back in the mix following a lengthy absence due to a toe injury, Roddy has totaled just 12 minutes over the Grizzlies' past three games. The rookie first-round pick figures to garner a major role for the Hustle during his stint in the G League.