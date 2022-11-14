Roddy closed with 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one block over 28 minutes during Sunday's 102-92 loss to the Wizards.

Roddy scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 4 against Charlotte. He also saw a large uptick in minutes, but this is likely due to the absence of both Ja Morant (ankle) and Desmond Bane (toe). Roddy will likely struggle to see consistent minutes once his teammates return to health, as he totaled just 20 minutes in his previous three contests prior to Sunday's matchup.