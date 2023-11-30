Roddy accumulated 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 105-91 win over the Jazz.

Roddy moved into the starting lineup Wednesday, replacing Santi Aldama who was relegated to the bench. His 19 points marked a season-high, the third consecutive game in which he has tallied double-digit points. The Grizzles are basically rolling the dice on anyone and everyone to see if they can find a combination that works. Roddy is certainly not a must-roster guy but could be worth a flier heading into Friday's game against the Mavericks.