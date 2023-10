Roddy recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 108-102 preseason win over the Bucks.

Roddy was Memphis's second-leading scorer off the bench behind Jake LaRavia (16 points) Tuesday. Roddy will likely be one of the Grizzlies' first options off the bench at the forward positions in 2023-24.