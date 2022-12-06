Roddy is starting Monday against the Heat.
Roddy will get a chance with the first unit with Ja Morant (ankle), Desmond Bane (toe) and John Konchar (toe) all out. This marks Roddy's first start of his young NBA career.
More News
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Locks in from three•
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Scores 11 points in 24 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Decent scoring off bench•
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Nails three triples in win•
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Impresses in Saturday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Logs additional minutes Saturday•