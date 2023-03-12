Roddy chipped in 24 points (10-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one block and two steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 victory over Dallas.

Roddy was electric in the fourth quarter, knocking down seven of eight shot attempts, including three of four attempts from beyond the arc, for 17 points to seal up the win over the Mavericks at home. The rookie forward also recorded all four of his rebounds in the final quarter and provided a much-needed spark for Memphis down the stretch. He'll look to carry that momentum into another matchup against Dallas on Monday.