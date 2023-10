Roddy is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Hawks.

Roddy is coming off a solid showing in the preseason opener against the Bucks, finishing with 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 108-102 win. Roddy should see decent minutes off the bench in 2023-24, but he will have an expanded role in this one since Memphis will sit most of their expected starters in this one.