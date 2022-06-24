Roddy was selected by the 76ers with the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Grizzlies.

Roddy is an oversized guard that can defend multiple positions and knock down perimeter shots. Roddy aided Colorado State to its first NCAA Tournament birth since the 2012-13 season, and averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 57.1 percent overall from the field last year. Looking ahead to the 2022-23 campaign, Roddy will presumably play behind Desmond Bane, John Konchar and Dillon Brooks.