Roddy racked up 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 27 minutes during Saturday's 124-123 loss to the Jazz.

Roddy stepped up Saturday, flashing some two-way upside. The Grizzlies were without both Ja Morant (illness) and Jake LaRavia (illness) and so managers should just ease up before running and grabbing him in standard leagues. At this early stage of the season, he is more of a watchlist kind of guy.