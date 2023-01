Roddy amassed 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 16 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 win over the Pacers.

Roddy led all Grizzlies bench players in scoring Sunday, finishing as one of five Memphis players to score 10 or more points. Roddy has surpassed the double-digit scoring mark 11 times this season, including twice in his last five games.