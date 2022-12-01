Roddy finished Wednesday's 109-101 loss to Minnesota with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes.

Roddy made his presence known off the bench in this one by knocking down three of four attempts from three, marking arguably his best performance of the young season. However, his scoring production has been inconsistent at best over the last month or so, as he's finished in double figures five times across 14 matchups.