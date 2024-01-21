Roddy ended Saturday's 125-96 loss to the Bulls with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes.

Roddy played 32 minutes off the bench,second-most to Jaren Jackson who logged 33. With the Grizzlies decimated by injuries, their rotations promise to be weird and wild moving forward. Although this is an encouraging sign for Roddy, it's hard to know whether to trust this or not. At best, he could be utilized as a streaming option, with a view to moving on quite quickly should his role reduce at any point.