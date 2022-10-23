Roddy amassed 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes during Saturday's 137-96 loss to Dallas.

Roddy benefitted from a lopsided scoreboard, scoring in double-digits for the first time in his young career. The Grizzlies were out of this one early meaning the bench unit saw plenty of run down the stretch. Roddy does have some upside but given the team is going to be competing on most nights, it's hard to see him carving out a role sizeable enough to warrant attention in most redraft formats.