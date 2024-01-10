Roddy had 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 120-103 victory over the Mavericks.

With multiple key contributors out, Roddy played 20-plus minutes for the first time since Dec. 29. Ja Morant (shoulder) is expected to miss the rest of the season, opening the door for Roddy to garner an increased role again. However, even when Marcus Smart (hand) and Morant were sidelined earlier in the season, Roddy struggled to make a consistent impact.