Roddy won't start in Game 1 against the Lakers on Sunday, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.
Roddy started the regular-season finale, but he heads to a bench role with Memphis having their regular starting five available for the series opener. The Grizzlies will trout a starting lineup of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson and Xavier Tillman.
