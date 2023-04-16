Roddy won't start in Game 1 against the Lakers on Sunday, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Roddy started the regular-season finale, but he heads to a bench role with Memphis having their regular starting five available for the series opener. The Grizzlies will trout a starting lineup of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson and Xavier Tillman.