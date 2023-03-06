Roddy will start Sunday night's game against the Clippers, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.

The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant (suspension) and Dillon Brooks (suspension), so Roddy and Tyus Jones will move into the starting lineup at small forward and point guard, respectively. Roddy hasn't been a part of the regular rotation of late, but the rookie held a more consistent role earlier in the season while Desmond Bane dealt with an injury. This will be only the second start of Roddy's young career.