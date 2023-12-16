Roddy will move to a bench role for Friday's game against the Rockets, Jessica Benson of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
Desmond Bane is returning from his illness Friday, but instead of Vince Williams, it will be Roddy who moves to the second unit. Roddy is coming off a dud versus Houston on Wednesday, as he hit 3-of-14 shots for nine points in 32 minutes.
