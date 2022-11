Roddy tallied 10 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Roddy posted a season-high for three-pointers made Wednesday with three. The rookie forward is averaging 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 20.0 minutes across eight games this season. Roddy should continue to see around 20 minutes per game while Ziaire Williams (knee) and Jaren Jackson (foot) remain out.